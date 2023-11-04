10 Thoughtful Gifts Every New Driver Will Appreciate

Passing your driving test is a major life event. It's almost like a rite of passage. You aren't restricted by the limitations of public transport, or forced to beg your parents for a lift anymore. Instead, you can go anywhere and do anything — as long as you have the gas money. If someone you know has recently hit this milestone, it's worth celebrating on its own. Equally, if someone who passed their test this year has a birthday coming up, or you're struggling to find something to get them in celebration of an upcoming holiday, then going car-focused may be the best solution.

Admittedly, the best thing you can buy a first-time driver is a brand-new, top-of-the-line car. For budgetary reasons, however, that may not be practical. Instead, you might want to consider one of the potential gifts for a new driver we've outlined below. In terms of pricing, our picks vary from simple items that cost a few dollars, to options in the $100-150 range. There is also a mixture of practical objects, less fun choices that will make the driving experience safer, and gifts that are just fun.

Read on to find the perfect present for the freshly passed driver in your life.