The Little Electric Nissan We Wish Was Sold In America

The Nissan Leaf was one of the first modern electric vehicles to see widespread adoption in the United States, and for good reason. It's compact, easy to live with, and not that expensive, at least compared to something from Tesla or a huge SUV from General Motors. What if you could go even smaller? Like really small? Enter the Nissan Sakura. It's shaped like a loaf of bread and adorable, to use a technical term. Here's the kicker, however — it is not for sale in the United States and likely won't be anytime soon.

Before you learn what the Sakura is, you need to learn what it isn't. The Sakura is not the fastest EV out there like the Rimac Nevara. It doesn't have the most range like a Lucid Air, and it likely won't be the best companion on a camping trip like a Rivian. However, it is shaped like a box and comes in a bunch of fun colors. For those reasons, it may be time to petition Nissan to at least give the U.S. market a chance.