The Google Chrome Feature You'll Want To Know About If Your Computer Is Lagging

You may have noticed your computer's performance starts to lag when using Chrome — or, if not, it's an issue that might come up in the future. While this isn't necessarily something to worry about, it can be irritating to deal with.

Lag is something of an inevitability when it comes to using just about any software over a long enough span of time, and web browsers like Chrome are no exception, but sometimes a simple cache clearing isn't enough. When things are noticeably chugging and the typical fixes don't seem to be working, it may be time to reset and clean up.

The reset and clean up feature (sometimes just called "Reset" or "Reset settings," depending on your operating system or version of Chrome) acts as a sort of factory reset for the browser itself — purging various settings, extensions, cookies, and other cached data that might have been causing sub-par performance. The catch is that this will purge a bunch of your settings, extensions, cookies, and other cached data — though bookmarks, accessibility settings, custom fonts, and other items will remain.

You'll have to spend some time afterwards logging back into websites and services, re-adjusting settings, extensions, and themes, and changing other defaults. It may not sound appealing to have to go back and reset a bunch of elements you previously had set up exactly the way you wanted, but it may be worth the temporary headache to smooth out your system's performance.