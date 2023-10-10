12 Most Expensive McLarens Of All Time, Ranked

From its early days as an upstart racing outfit to its current status as one of the world's leading performance car manufacturers, McLaren's history is filled with iconic cars. Its back catalog of road cars, despite being a relatively recent development, is already filled with class-leading models, and its race cars have claimed dozens of the world's most prestigious titles over the decades. Many of those winning cars have since made their way into private collectors, rarely changing hands and commanding huge sums of money when they do.

The F1 is still, for many people, the ultimate road car, and fittingly, several examples feature on the list of the brand's most expensive models. However, there are also a few more surprising appearances, including a classic Can-Am racer and a coachbuilt one-off built on the bones of the MP4-12C. Prices for the McLaren F1 continue to rise at record rates, so it's likely we'll see even more eye-watering price tags being fetched by the most desirable cars in the future. But for now, here are the 12 most expensive McLarens ever sold.