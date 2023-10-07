This Versatile Mini Camera Is Fully Wireless, Battery Powered, And On Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Deal Days sale! The TOKK CAM C2+ mini camera is only $49.97 (reg. $89.99) until October 15. It has capabilities like motion detection, night vision, and live video playback.
We live in a time when technology is more advanced than ever before, yet we don't always see the full convenience of small luxuries. Take this mini camera as an example; it's like having a second set of eyes on your home, car, pets, or whatever you want.
Through October 15, we're running our own version of Prime Day — Deal Days — which means massive savings for you. If you want the TOKK CAM C2+ mini camera, it's now on sale for just $49.97, normally $89.99. You won't find that price anywhere else!
What would you do with the TOKK CAM as an extra pair of eyes? Install it as a dashcam? Check on your pets while you're at work? How about setting it up by your window to watch your garden or bird feeders? You could do all of that and more.
Built-In motion detection and night vision
Use the TOKK CAM just about anywhere since it has a built-in rechargeable battery and magnet-based mount. Though, you should keep it indoors because it isn't waterproof. If it's installed somewhere with a WiFi connection, you can watch live video playback or recorded footage on the free smartphone app. Or, without WiFi, the footage can be saved to a microSD card (not included).
Rated 4/5 stars on average by verified purchasers, this camera records when it detects motion. You could capture packages arriving at your front door, your pet moving around, or someone approaching your parked car. You can even set up mobile notifications when the camera senses movement. Night vision capabilities mean you'll get 1280x720p resolution even in low-light conditions.
Get a second pair of eyes anywhere you'd like with the TOKK CAM C2+ mini camera, now only $49.97 (reg. $89.99) with our Deal Days sale running through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to grab this price.
Prices subject to change.