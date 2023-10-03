Don't Freak Out When Your Phone And TV Start Blaring This Week

A nationwide test of both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts System (WEA) will be conducted simultaneously tomorrow, so don't panic when you hear alarms going off on every mobile phone and TV set. FEMA, in conjunction with the FCC and wireless providers, is running the test to make sure the system is effective and ready to be used in the event of any actual emergencies. The alerts will go off Wednesday, October 4, beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT).

In addition to a unique vibration and a loud, shrill alert, mobile phones will also receive the following text: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Depending on the language settings of your device, the message will come in either English or Spanish, and you won't be charged for the text. All compatible phones turned on and within range of any active cell towers will receive the test within a half hour of the 2:20 p.m. (ET) alert.

During the same time period, all radios and televisions that are turned on will also broadcast the following message: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

In the event that the Wednesday test is postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, like severe weather, October 11 is reserved as a back-up date.