Don't Freak Out When Your Phone And TV Start Blaring This Week
A nationwide test of both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts System (WEA) will be conducted simultaneously tomorrow, so don't panic when you hear alarms going off on every mobile phone and TV set. FEMA, in conjunction with the FCC and wireless providers, is running the test to make sure the system is effective and ready to be used in the event of any actual emergencies. The alerts will go off Wednesday, October 4, beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT).
In addition to a unique vibration and a loud, shrill alert, mobile phones will also receive the following text: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Depending on the language settings of your device, the message will come in either English or Spanish, and you won't be charged for the text. All compatible phones turned on and within range of any active cell towers will receive the test within a half hour of the 2:20 p.m. (ET) alert.
During the same time period, all radios and televisions that are turned on will also broadcast the following message: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."
In the event that the Wednesday test is postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, like severe weather, October 11 is reserved as a back-up date.
Poor timing and accidental alerts have caused panic in the past
It's important to know the test is coming so that you don't panic when it's conducted. Earlier this year, many Floridians were startled awake when a test emergency alert was sent to their phones at 4:45 a.m. local time — though the test was only intended to be broadcast to televisions.
An even scarier incident infamously occurred in 2018, when a false warning of an incoming ballistic missile was sent to the citizens of Hawaii. Nobody was warned of the test because it wasn't actually a test — someone at the emergency operation center evidently pushed the wrong button (and was eventually fired for their mistake).
In addition to false alarms or poor timing, FEMA officials have warned that the software used for the Emergency Alerts System could potentially be vulnerable to hackers, who could send out false alarms, among other things. While there's currently no evidence of this, FEMA recommends keeping the software updated on mobile phones, TVs, and other devices to better keep malicious hackers out of the system.
After all, the purpose of the EAS, WEA, and nationwide tests of both is to better prepare the public in the event of a real emergency, minimizing confusion and maximizing the dissemination of information. "The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level," said FEMA in an official statement.