FEMA Warns Of Big Vulnerabilities In US Emergency Alert System

Operational since December 1997, the Emergency Alert System (EAS) is the de facto national warning system in the United States. Originally designed as an emergency communications medium for the President of the United States to address the country via all radio and TV stations during times of national emergency, neither the EAS nor its predecessor — the Emergency Broadcast System — have actually been used for this purpose. In fact, the system has become largely redundant due to the influx of 24-hour news channels and, of late, the advent of social media.

However, the Emergency Alert System has found utility at a regional scale where local agencies use it to issue imminent public safety warnings about threats like severe weather, AMBER alerts, and other civil emergencies. Given that the EAS continues to play a crucial role in disseminating authentic, government-approved information via mainstream media outlets, the system must be free of vulnerabilities to reduce the chances of it being misused. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

A recent bulletin issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reveals that the Emergency Alert System is susceptible to cyber-attacks because of a hitherto unknown vulnerability. The vulnerability will be demonstrated as a proof of concept at the upcoming DEFCON 2022 conference.