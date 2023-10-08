Why The US Canceled Project Pluto: The Super Weapon That Never Was

With the role of nuclear powers in maintaining global order and its ongoing arms race, it's unsurprising that the United States has its eyes on Russia's ongoing development of nuclear-powered missiles. However, it's also a little more personal, especially because the United States had canceled a similar project more than half a century earlier: Project Pluto.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the development of several innovative nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile. In his presidential address, Putin claimed that Russia's innovations would make NATO missile defense systems "useless." Citing the United States' withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002, Putin reiterates that its ongoing response is reactionary to the increasing range and proximity of the U.S. global missile defense systems to Russian borders.

A year later, The New York Times published an article stating U.S. officials suspected a nuclear blast from Russia's Nenoksa Missile Test Site was one of the worst nuclear accidents in the region since Chernobyl. Reports claim that at least seven people were killed in the explosion, including five scientists (via The Bulletin). Here's how it could have been inspired by the United States' Project Pluto, and why it may cause problems.