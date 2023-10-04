The Blue Peacock: Britain's Strange Cold War Nuclear Land Mine

Most pictures of a peacock show off its bright, shimmering neon plumage fanned out in a wildly extravagant display. The native national bird of India is indeed mesmerizing and, through the ages, has been linked with strength, the divine, immortality, and royalty. So when the British decided to name a Cold War nuclear landmine the Blue Peacock — something that would most certainly be flashy and powerful — the name seemed appropriate.

After World War II, Germany was divided between France, Great Britain, the United States, and the Soviet Union. The capital city of Berlin — located in Russia's portion – was further split into four occupied zones. The concept was messy and teeming with potential problems, especially within Berlin.

Despite working as allies during WWII, the United States and the Soviets were anything but friends after. The Russians felt betrayed by their "allies" when they weren't given much say in how things would play out in Europe, especially after millions of its people died fighting against the Nazis. In fact, the Soviets felt the loss of so many lives was the direct result of how long it took the U.S. to enter the war in the first place. On the flip side, the Americans feared Joseph Stalin, the premier (and dictator) of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), would attempt to spread communism as far and wide as possible.