MegaRexx MegaRaptor Review: Could You Daily Drive This Street-Legal Monster Truck?

If the power delivery feels sufficiently factory original, the actual act of driving a MegaRaptor takes a warmup period. Mostly, I spent conscious energy trying to figure where in the world my passenger side front tire actually touched the ground. Height and width paired with huge fender flares create a challenge, compounded by the fact that the power delivery and steering quality almost create the perception of normal driving. This quandary can be solved only with more seat time.

Throughout any time in traffic, wide towing mirrors with a small downward-tilted frame for keeping an eye on my large blind spots helped a ton, especially since a lowslung sports car could probably sneak by without showing up in my field of vision at all, riding entirely beneath the level of my feet working the pedals. At highway speeds, the wide tires never tramlined on rougher roads and other than the hum of tread or wind whistling through the light pods on the MegaRexx half rack, I might well have just been in a bone-stock F-250.

In tighter quarters, I started the day pulling extra wide around turns, expecting the rear tires to track through tighter arcs as a trailer might. But then I realized that the MegaRaptor adds nothing to the overall wheelbase, just a bit of width. By the end of my day with the MegaRaptor, the adjustment period felt ample and I even parallel parked for a late lunch without too much trouble. Parking head-in, on the other hand, requires waiting for an extremely wide spot to open up.