3 Of The Best Call Spoofing Apps For Android

If you're in a situation that you desperately need to get out of, a fake emergency phone call will usually do the trick. That's where Fake Me A Call comes in handy, letting you fake a call to yourself. By default, the app has two fake callers: John Rambo and Santa Claus, both with toll-free numbers displayed. These are just placeholders, though, and you have the option to add your contact name and number to make the fake call look realistic. You can also give the app access to your contacts, although it's best not to allow this.

You can then choose which caller you want to receive a call from and select when you want the fake call. There are options ranging from five seconds to five minutes, and you can even add a custom timer. The app has other settings too, including the ability to change the ringtone, use a saved audio file from your phone, vibrate for incoming calls, and show incoming calls in full screen. You can even choose which fake call screen appears when you receive the call.

For the app to work, you have to give it permission to draw over other apps, so confirm the prompt when it appears. The only downside to this app is that it's filled with ads, and some features are restricted to the pro version, but you can pay a one-time fee of $15.99 to unlock everything.