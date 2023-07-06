Why The Best Phone Call Recording Apps For Android Require Some Hacking

There are many features you can do with your phone dialer app, but one feature many people would like to have is being able to record incoming calls. Whether it's to keep recordings of meaningful conversations for posterity, you need to recall important information after the call, or you need audio proof of something said, being able to record calls would have a variety of uses.

This is why it can be so frustrating that the ability to record calls is so hard to get on any cell phone. The iPhone doesn't have that ability, and it can be a bit of a hassle to make it work on iOS. As for Android phones; there used to be many ways to record calls, but in recent years, Google has been shutting down all third-party apps that allow for recording audio. This makes sense, since it is against the law to record calls without consent in many states and countries.

But not all is lost if you need to (lawfully) record some discussions over the phone. In fact, you don't have to do much to be able to record calls: If you have an Android phone, you can just use Google's own Phone app to record calls at the press of a button. Of course, there is a catch, and a few exceptions. Plus, if you want a dedicated recorder app, you may unfortunately need to do a bit of hacking.