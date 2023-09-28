Charging Your New iPhone With The Wrong Cable Might Slow Down Your WiFi: Here's Why

There are a lot of factors that can affect the way an iPhone (or any smartphone, really) performs in various aspects, and the iPhone 15 is no exception. It's not because of bugs or glitches, or the result of a hardware failure, but due to certain connected accessories.

In fact, Apple itself has stated that users may begin to notice reduced wireless speeds — over Wi-Fi, cellular data, or both — because of a non-compliant USB-C connection. Meaning if you physically plug your iPhone 15 into a USB-C connected accessory or a USB-C cable that doesn't follow industry standards, you could run into problems.

It may seem illogical since USB-C cables are used to directly transfer data between devices while wireless connections are a different form of data transference entirely, but the reason for this issue is simple: Interference. More obvious obstructions like physical barriers or a bogged-down network can certainly do their part to slow down your wireless connections, but even electrical interference has been known to have a similar effect.