Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Review: Great For The Long Haul

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days gaming headsets aren't so much a growing market as a perpetual one, with dozens of models and iterations across a variety of price points released every year. So here we are again with another set of headphones that claim to be tailored for gaming — though in the case of the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headphones, it's geared explicitly towards eSports.

As a result of this self-proclaimed specialization, the BlackShark V2 headset boasts clear sound, clear and natural-sounding microphone audio, noise isolation (from the ear cup design), and a long-lasting battery. Whether or not it makes good on all of these promises is another matter entirely, though to jump ahead a little bit it's safe to say this is a perfectly serviceable pair of headphones for the price.

The headphones also promise a low-latency wireless connection (via Bluetooth) that supposedly cuts back on or outright eliminates any noticeable delays in transmitting audio from a paired device to your ears. Hence the "HyperSpeed" part of the name. This wireless tech tuning is a rather significant feature for a wireless headset when you consider that many professional eSports players stick with wired models during competitions in order to avoid the audio delay that sometimes accompanies Bluetooth connections. Razer provided a pair of BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headphones for the purpose of this review.