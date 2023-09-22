Need A Laptop Upgrade? This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Ideal For Tight Budgets

We may receive a commis sion on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: For a limited time, you can score one of Apple's most popular laptops, the MacBook Air, at a steep discount. How? It's because it's refurbished, but don't let that fool you.

Apple laptops are some of the most highly coveted computers on the planet. They're sleek, highly functional, and packed with plenty of features that anyone from students to veteran professionals will enjoy. Unfortunately, they cost an arm and a leg, with the newest Apple laptops starting in the thousands. But what if there was a way to score an Apple laptop without the steep price?

Fortunately, there is a way with refurbished tech. Right now, you can get a refurbished MacBook Air for only $345.99 (reg. 1109).

While this MacBook Air is pre-loved, don't worry. It boasts a Grade B rating, meaning that it may have light scuffing, scratches, and minimal denting on its body. However, that shouldn't affect this laptop's performance.