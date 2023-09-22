Need A Laptop Upgrade? This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Ideal For Tight Budgets
TL;DR: For a limited time, you can score one of Apple's most popular laptops, the MacBook Air, at a steep discount. How? It's because it's refurbished, but don't let that fool you.
Apple laptops are some of the most highly coveted computers on the planet. They're sleek, highly functional, and packed with plenty of features that anyone from students to veteran professionals will enjoy. Unfortunately, they cost an arm and a leg, with the newest Apple laptops starting in the thousands. But what if there was a way to score an Apple laptop without the steep price?
Fortunately, there is a way with refurbished tech. Right now, you can get a refurbished MacBook Air for only $345.99 (reg. 1109).
While this MacBook Air is pre-loved, don't worry. It boasts a Grade B rating, meaning that it may have light scuffing, scratches, and minimal denting on its body. However, that shouldn't affect this laptop's performance.
A highly rated laptop made to travel with you
This 2015 model has 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor, more than up to the task of word processing, email, and other everyday tasks. Its 13.3-inch screen runs at 1440x900 resolution, and is powered by Intel HD Graphics 6000. 256GB of SSD storage means there's plenty of room for all your videos, games, photos, documents, music files, and more.
Up to twelve hours of battery life means this MacBook Air can withstand long days working from your local cafe or while traveling. Its seamless WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity are also designed to help you do more, as you can easily transfer files between devices and even connect additional peripherals for the ultimate work setup.
Get this refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air from 2015 for just $345.99.
