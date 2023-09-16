Jon Hamm Loves Mercedes But His First Car Was This Toyota

Once in Los Angeles, the situation with the beat up Toyota didn't improve quickly. Per Hamm, the perpetually overheating Corolla required him to turn on the car's heater — which, FYI, acts as a supplemental radiator — and coast downhill whenever possible. Eventually, the City of Los Angeles relieved Jon of the Corolla by impounding it for accumulating too many unpaid parking tickets, which the actor admits that he didn't take seriously.

Now without a car, Jon took to public transportation to attend auditions, covering the last bit of distance from the nearest bus stop on inline roller skates — not exactly a great look for an aspirational actor. Finally, a friend of Hamm's gifted him a 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit, a car that Hamm says was actually worse than the venerable Corolla. Apparently, the Rabbit's convertible top was stuck permanently down and the fuel gauge was busted, but at least it beat rollerblades.

Ahem, back to the Corolla for a moment. Note that in 1986, Toyota was selling two very different cars under the nameplate Corolla in the U.S. market. One was a sporty rear-wheel drive hatchback (featured above) while the other was a typical econobox compact sedan. It's not entirely clear which one Hamm was cruising around Los Angeles with, but given the actor's then-dire financial straits, we're guessing the latter. If you're reading this, Jon, drop us an email. Inquiring minds want to know.

