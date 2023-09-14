How To Take The Best Possible Pictures Of The Moon With An Android Phone

Once you've landed on the perfect night, there are some more steps you can take. For a steady image of the moon, you'll likely want to have your phone mounted onto a tripod or something similar. This is to ensure there's no blurriness when you're taking your photo.

On top of that, you can install a separate camera app that allows for more options with your images. Controlling things like your shutter speed and ISO can come in handy for getting a good picture. You can get away with using the regular camera app equipped on your Android device as it's certainly serviceable, but some apps might be able to offer just a bit more performance. What you'll want to make sure you do is have your flash off, your exposure set to as long as it can be, your ISO lowered to around 100, and your shutter speed between three and 10 seconds.

Outside of that, the best thing you can do is make sure the camera lens is clean before you snap pictures so you don't get any smudges in the final product. Having a fully charged phone is best if you're taking the picture somewhere that isn't directly outside your house. Open spaces like a field will work best since there aren't any trees to interfere with the shot. Getting pictures outside of a city will help immensely as you won't have any interference from lights that way.