The Apple Car Shows Signs Of Life - And Might Come With Retractable Parts

A long string of rumors that date back to at least 2015 have alleged that Apple is working on its first car. The details have changed multiple times over these years, raising uncertainty about the company's plans. The last set of updates stated the Apple car is far from production and will not be available for sale until 2026. However, more recent rumblings have rekindled the seemingly dormant iCar endeavor.

A recent patent granted to Apple fuels the momentum of rumors around its first vehicle and reveals the possibilities of its autonomous driving capabilities. According to the application approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple has earned the patents for "Retractable Input Devices," suggesting the car could come with a steering wheel and foot pedals that would retract and conceal when not in use.

These alternating configurations would allow the Apple Car to switch between manual and autonomous control modes, and Apple has described contrasting scenarios both involving and excluding the steering wheel and pedals.