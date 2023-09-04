Top 10 Tech Gadgets We're Looking Forward To Most In 2024

Since the launch of the iPhone in 2007, the smartphone has not only been hugely successful but also influential to the industry. Apple's flagship product has a market share in excess of 15%, and millions of people eagerly await the latest model each year. The company launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to great reviews at the end of 2022, and it is expected that the latest version of the smartphone will hit store shelves before winter this year. It isn't just the iPhone 15 that has people excited. The iPhone 16 and its variations, which will likely launch near the conclusion of 2024, are already the subject of many rumors.

With Apple still to officially launch the iPhone 15, there is no clear information from the company about what might be included in the 2024 smartphone. Rumors suggest that larger versions of the iPhone could well be on the way, as well as the introduction of under-display Face ID. There's also the possibility that the iPhone 16 could include solid-state buttons for controls such as volume and power.

Another key rumor that may have Apple lovers looking to skip the iPhone 15 and wait until next year is the possible introduction of an iPhone 16 Ultra. This version of the upcoming smartphone would be the most expensive offering and include features not seen in other models. Some have suggested this could include things like a larger screen, more powerful hardware, and a design without any ports for charging. All of these features would certainly make the iPhone 16 something to look forward to.