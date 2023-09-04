Top 10 Tech Gadgets We're Looking Forward To Most In 2024
Technology never stands still, and that means there are always new gadgets on the way. In fact, if there is one thing you can be certain of it is that each year will bring some new and impressive tech. This year has already seen some great gadgets hit store shelves, including the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the latest MacBooks featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.
2024 is shaping up to be no different, and there is a lot to get excited about from all across the technological spectrum. There's the possibility of new gaming systems from Nintendo and Lenovo, guaranteed smartphone releases such as the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24, and even some innovative technology that could change the way people interact with laptops and watch television.
Here are 10 gadgets and other pieces of tech that we can look forward to arriving in 2024.
iPhone 16
Since the launch of the iPhone in 2007, the smartphone has not only been hugely successful but also influential to the industry. Apple's flagship product has a market share in excess of 15%, and millions of people eagerly await the latest model each year. The company launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to great reviews at the end of 2022, and it is expected that the latest version of the smartphone will hit store shelves before winter this year. It isn't just the iPhone 15 that has people excited. The iPhone 16 and its variations, which will likely launch near the conclusion of 2024, are already the subject of many rumors.
With Apple still to officially launch the iPhone 15, there is no clear information from the company about what might be included in the 2024 smartphone. Rumors suggest that larger versions of the iPhone could well be on the way, as well as the introduction of under-display Face ID. There's also the possibility that the iPhone 16 could include solid-state buttons for controls such as volume and power.
Another key rumor that may have Apple lovers looking to skip the iPhone 15 and wait until next year is the possible introduction of an iPhone 16 Ultra. This version of the upcoming smartphone would be the most expensive offering and include features not seen in other models. Some have suggested this could include things like a larger screen, more powerful hardware, and a design without any ports for charging. All of these features would certainly make the iPhone 16 something to look forward to.
PHOLED televisions
Over the last decade or so, televisions have significantly improved to utilize new types of technology. With advancements such as HD screens and higher resolutions, 4K displays are now commonplace with streaming services, television networks, and video game consoles showing content to viewers in stunning 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. However, in the last two years, the adoption of 8K televisions has been relatively slow, suggesting that customers want something else to get excited about in the TV space.
OLED televisions are now the screens of choice for many people, and that technology could see a significant upgrade in 2024 as PHOLED becomes more widespread. In fact, there are indications that major brands such as LG and Samsung are both developing PHOLED televisions, and other companies will likely follow suit. PHOLED, which stands for "phosphorescent organic light emitting diode," is a new way of manufacturing televisions that replaces the common fluorescent subpixels with phosphorescent ones. The end result is a far more efficient television that uses far less energy but is also brighter and more vivid.
Many OLED televisions currently use some phosphorescent subpixels, but creating blue phosphorescent material has proven difficult. However, manufacturer Universal Display Corporation claims to be ready to mass produce its blue phosphorescent material, giving television brands the opportunity to create fully PHOLED televisions. For consumers, that could mean lower energy bills and brighter television screens.
Thinner and faster compact laptops
Laptops are one of the major ways that people work, especially in the way it allows people to do so from the comfort of their own home. Thanks to the device's portable nature, laptops offer people the ability to sit comfortably and not have to work at a desk with a traditional computer or take the laptop with them. Of course, this is only possible because laptops are smaller and lighter than desktop PCs, with less weight always being a good thing for a device that is intended to travel. The 2024 calendar year could well see laptops not only continue to shrink in girth, but also run faster than ever before.
This is all thanks to a new type of memory being created by Dell. Most laptops utilize SO-DIMM for memory, yet Dell has now developed the Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM) as an alternative. By receiving approval from the trade standards body JEDEC, CAMM looks to become more widespread over the coming year, which could be a very good thing for consumers.
With SO-DIMM memory likely to reach a ceiling in terms of speed, CAMM can offer far higher speeds due to its design changes. Meanwhile, CAMM memory also takes up less space and could allow for more compact laptops that are not as thick as the system doesn't need to be stacked to work. There are some CAMM laptops available now, but the technology will likely be used much more in 2024.
Nintendo's new console
Whatever you think of the Nintendo Switch, there's little denying that it has been a huge success for the Japanese company. First hitting store shelves in 2017, there are now several different models available to gamers, and it has become the third best-selling console of all time with more than 125 million sales. Yet, the console will be seven years old in 2024 and is no match for either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S in terms of raw performance, so it seems like next year could be the perfect time for Nintendo to launch its new console.
In fact, there are some key indications that the successor to the Switch is likely to arrive in 2024. For example, sources have told VGC that development kits for the new console have been sent to some studios — although the launch is likely to be closer to the end of the year than the beginning to give the company enough time to produce the console in high enough numbers to satisfy demand.
As always, Nintendo has been tight-lipped about its next hardware release. Very little is currently known about the console, but it seems likely that Nintendo will retain the hybrid philosophy so that it can be played on televisions or in handheld mode. Other reports suggest that the system will have an LCD screen and continue to use cartridges for its games.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple's main competitor in the crowded phone market is Samsung, especially with its high-end Galaxy S brand. As is often the case with upcoming tech launches, though, Samsung has released precious little details about the upcoming phone. One thing that is likely though, is that it will arrive at some point in early 2024. The company has historically tended to release its flagship Galaxy S smartphones in January or February in recent times, so the Galaxy S24 will almost certainly follow the same release template.
As a result, there isn't all that long to wait for those who want to get their hands on the most advanced Samsung smartphone. Like its predecessors, there will likely be a base model as well as a Plus and Ultra version for those who want a faster and more powerful device, although rumors indicate the screen size and floating camera design featured in the Galaxy S23 will stay the same for the upcoming release.
There have also been reports that the Galaxy S24 will have a bigger battery. This will mean it takes longer to charge but should ensure it lasts longer and doesn't need to connect to a power outlet quite as frequently. The Ultra model may also feature a brighter screen than has previously been available, at an impressive 2,800 nits.
A cheaper Meta VR headset
Virtual reality technology is becoming more popular every day, with brands such as Meta, PlayStation, Valve, and HTC all releasing VR headsets to varying degrees of success. The technology itself is impressive and will only continue to advance with time, but there is a prohibitive cost factor that means many people are still unable to access proper virtual reality. Even the cheapest VR headsets can easily set a buyer back several hundreds of dollars, and that's before the price of additional software and sufficient hardware to run the device.
That may no longer be the case in 2024. Facebook parent company Meta has a grand strategy in place for its virtual reality efforts, and has explained that it wants to release a cheaper VR headset in 2024. Codenamed Ventura, this device is set to be priced more competitively and will bridge the gap as a Quest 3 Lite, with enthusiasts and professionals given the chance to choose more expensive models that have higher specs.
Meta's vice president of VR Mark Rabki has a clear objective in mind for this VR headset. He told staff in a memo received by The Verge: "The goal for this headset is very simple: pack the biggest punch we can at the most attractive price point in the VR consumer market."
Apple Watch X
Smartwatches have become an important way for people to get healthy and stay fit. Whether FitBit, Garmin, or Google's own Pixel brand, there are now dozens of smartwatches available from different brands that can do everything from counting steps and reading your heart rate to providing in-depth information about your sleep and menstrual cycle. The Apple Watch is one of the market leaders, and since its introduction in 2015 has sold more than 100 million units.
While there doesn't look likely to be a huge leap when it comes to the upcoming 2023 Series 9 release, many people are excited to see what Apple does with the Series X Apple Watch that is due to hit store shelves sometime in 2024. This new model will be a major overhaul compared to Apple's current offerings and may have a number of upgrades. These include a microLED screen that should offer a brighter and more vibrant screen in addition to being lighter and thinner. The Series X model could even include a blood pressure monitor for the first time. All of this means that skipping the Series 9 and waiting on the new model should be the best course of action for anyone looking to upgrade their current Apple Watch or grab one for the first time.
Always Home Drone Camera from Ring
The smart home revolution is already well underway. All kinds of household devices now offer additional functions outside of their main purpose and are interconnected so that you can control them from anywhere in the world. One of the earliest examples of this was Ring with its video doorbells. These products, which are now available from a wide range of providers, give users the opportunity to see who is at the front door and even talk to them through a two-way video system. However, the company is also set to launch a new device in 2024 in the form of the Always Home Cam.
For $250, customers get an autonomous drone that acts as a security system for their home. Using lidar sensors to map your home, it can then travel around set paths to ensure no one is in the building when they shouldn't be. The drone camera also gives users a chance to see a live feed of different rooms as it moves, which could make it useful for seeing if you've left something on, or are worried you've lost something that you might actually have forgotten. Ring claims that it will work best with its own alarm system to create a secure house and guard against potential threats.
The drone camera was first revealed in 2021 and was due to launch the same year. However, it is still not on store shelves, and a 2024 launch now seems the most likely option given the numerous delays.
Wireless hi-res UWB headphones
Wireless headphones have become all the rage over the last few years. They offer greater freedom by eliminating tangled wires and allowing you to move freely, all while letting you enjoy your favorite songs without being physically connected to your phone or other device. With many smartphones no longer even having an AUX connection port, the future is likely to become more dominated by wireless headphones and earbuds such as AirPods.
The only issue with Bluetooth headphones is that they have typically not offered the same kind of audio quality as their wired counterparts. The 2024 calendar year could mark a big change, though, with the introduction of ultra-wideband headphones. By utilizing UWB technology rather than Bluetooth, headphones can offer a much higher resolution sound of lossless quality at a rate of up to 24-bit/192 kilohertz. There are some drawbacks to UWB connections, such as a limited range of connectivity, but it also uses far less energy and could mean headphones last far longer than is currently possible.
PSB Speaker is collaborating with m MQA and Sonical to release the first UWB speakers within the first quarter of 2024, and many others will likely follow in the months ahead.
Lenovo Legion Go
The massive popularity of the Nintendo Switch proved that there is plenty of demand for portable handheld gaming systems. In fact, the success of that system has spurred other companies to release other similar devices, such as Valve with its Steam Deck. Gamers look likely to have even more choice in 2024 when it comes to playing games on the go with a number of new portable PC gaming systems on the horizon, and the most exciting of them is the Legion Go from Lenovo.
The computing company hasn't even officially confirmed the existence of the Legion Go yet, although there have been constant leaks about the product over the last few months. One prominent leak suggests that the device will have an aspect ratio of 16:10 and output a resolution of 1600p — a significant improvement over the display quality of other handheld gaming PC hardware such as the Steam Deck. Meanwhile, there are also reports that the system will use the same chip that Asus' ROG Ally utilizes, AMD's custom Z1 Phoenix chip. Leaked images point to the system having detachable controllers just like the Nintendo Switch.
There's still no word on when the Lenovo Legion Go might launch, although 2024 seems like a safe bet. However, the improved specs compared to the Steam Deck and ROG Ally may well make it more expensive than both of those options whenever it does launch.