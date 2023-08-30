Starz Streaming Service Gets A Price Cut, But There's A Catch

Unlike its competitors, Starz has announced a decrease in the cost of its streaming service ... but only if you're willing to pay for an entire year upfront. Word about the decision first surfaced in an email sent to subscribers, and the company has since confirmed its plans to TechCrunch. Of note, it was only a few weeks ago that the company joined Disney+ and others in raising its rates — in that case, its price increased from $8.99 to $9.99 per month.

However, the annual cost for the streaming service will be dropping from $74.99 to $69.99, with new customers paying the lower fee starting today and existing annual customers getting a cost adjustment added to their next bill. Though it may sound unusual to decrease the cost of one plan right after increasing the cost of another, the move could pay off for Starz: while it's only giving up five bucks per year per annual customer, it may be enough to incentivize more people to shell out for an entire 12 months upfront.