Nintendo Switch Hits Major Sales Milestone In The US

Nintendo's handheld Switch series of consoles has touched yet another remarkable sales milestone, cementing its legacy as one of the most successful hardware offerings in the Japanese company's history. According to data compiled by Games Industry Biz, the lifetime sales tally of the Switch family in the United States has eclipsed the figures clocked by the Nintendo Wii as of July 2023. It is now roughly a million units short of overtaking the Xbox 360 and trails the venerable PlayStation by less than five million in the U.S. market.

According to Statista estimates, the global sales of the Xbox 360 stand close to 86 million, while the PlayStation 2 sits far ahead at 158 million units globally. As of June, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 129 million units globally. To put that into perspective, the PlayStation 2 was launched in 2000, and Sony continued to manufacture it for 12 years before production was officially halted in 2013, giving it one of the longest lifespans among gaming consoles.

Microsoft ended production of the Xbox 360 in 2016 after a decade-long run, while the Xbox 360 video game marketplace will continue to be operational until next year. Nintendo, on the other hand, launched the Switch in 2017, following it up with a Lite model in 2019 and an OLED screen refresh late in 2021. In seven years, the Switch has not only outsold the Xbox 360 globally, but it is also close to surpassing Sony's PlayStation 2 in America.