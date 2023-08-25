The iPhone 15 Pro Accessory We're Most Excited About May Not Be In The Box

Over the past several years, Apple has faced extensive pressure from the European Union to conform to a universal charging cable standard to help cut down on e-waste. Apple has acquiesced with these demands, and is in the process of switching the charging ports on its devices to the USB-C standard. With the iPad transition underway, the iPhone is believed to be next, starting with 2023's iPhone 15.

Although the port connector itself is expected to move from Lightning to USB-C, the connection itself — and whether that will be regular USB or faster Thunderbolt — is still in question. Thunderbolt would potentially allow for faster charging and data transfer, though according to new rumors, while select iPhone 15 series handset might support it, that won't necessarily be the case out of the box.

X user and Apple leaker @KosutamiSan shared photos this week of a new data transfer cable said to be specifically for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. According to Kosutami, this 0.8m cable is capable of up to 150W charging via a USB4 Gen 2 connection. Their original post mistakenly benchmarked the theoretical charge rate at 120W, but the proper rate was clarified in a statement to Apple Insider. The more important factor here is that, according to Kosutami, the cable won't be included in the iPhone 15 Pro box. If you want Thunderbolt speeds, you'll have to pay separately for them.