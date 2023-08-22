Razer's Latest Product Is Weirdly Literal, Even If It Doesn't Need To Exist

Gillette, a company that ostensibly doesn't have anything to do with gaming has teamed up with Razer, a company that has nothing to with personal hygiene and grooming. The resulting creation is Gillette Labs and the Razer, well, razor. The razor itself shares a lot of features one would see on a standard cartridge-style razor; like a five-blade head, exfoliating bar, a flexible head, and other features. However, it's also neon green like a gaming keyboard.

The handle itself looks to be a little more premium than other non-gaming related razor options. It's made of diecast zinc so it has a more weighty feel, and it features a magnetic "docking" stand so the razor and handle can be stored upright. Plus, according to Gillette, the handle has a lifetime warranty.

Does this product need to exist? Probably not. Are people going to buy it because it's a goofy piece of memorabilia and display it next to their gaming computers? Absolutely.