Razer's Latest Product Is Weirdly Literal, Even If It Doesn't Need To Exist
Gillette, a company that ostensibly doesn't have anything to do with gaming has teamed up with Razer, a company that has nothing to with personal hygiene and grooming. The resulting creation is Gillette Labs and the Razer, well, razor. The razor itself shares a lot of features one would see on a standard cartridge-style razor; like a five-blade head, exfoliating bar, a flexible head, and other features. However, it's also neon green like a gaming keyboard.
The handle itself looks to be a little more premium than other non-gaming related razor options. It's made of diecast zinc so it has a more weighty feel, and it features a magnetic "docking" stand so the razor and handle can be stored upright. Plus, according to Gillette, the handle has a lifetime warranty.
Does this product need to exist? Probably not. Are people going to buy it because it's a goofy piece of memorabilia and display it next to their gaming computers? Absolutely.
Shaving down the competition
Gillette Labs' website has a signup list if you want to be the first to get your hands on a strangely literal piece of gaming and/or personal hygiene gear. Was this a message from Gillette and Razer that PC gamers need to shave more? Probably not, but that wouldn't make the collaboration any less goofy. As of now, a price has not been released. But for comparison, a non-Razer themed five-blade razor with a metal handle and magnetic dock is $23 from Gillette's site.
If you aren't a gamer and lean more towards the automotive end, Gillette Labs has also collaborated with hypercar maker Bugatti to bring a special edition heated razor that's styled after the Bugatti Chiron. Because why not? Unfortunately, that razer is listed as out of stock.
Unless gaming peripheral company Corsair starts making actual pirate ships, or Apple starts growing an orchard, you can safely assume this will be the most literal piece of tech-related gear you can buy.