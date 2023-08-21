VinFast's VF9 Has The EV Range, But Does It Have The Quality?

The newest EV from Vietnamese company VinFast promises an impressive range that competes with more well-known electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and the Chevy Bolt, but it's still unclear if the car's quality can stand up to the same comparisons. VinFast says its VF 9 has outperformed its initial estimates with a range of 330 miles when fully charged. (Its Eco Trim model's range is 291 miles.) These are impressive numbers, especially given that the VF 9 is a full-size SUV with room for seven passengers.

One reason its range may be so good is an exterior design that optimizes aerodynamics. VinFast also put a lot of work under the hood, giving the VF 9 an electric motor capable of 402 horsepower and 620 NM of torque. The EV is also equipped with level 2 driver assist, a sophisticated infotainment system, and an interior comfortable enough even when the car is carrying seven passengers. Reservations for North American drivers are currently available, with the VF 9 expected to roll out stateside later this year. Its Eco model is priced at $83,000 and its Plus model costs $91,000. Both models include a 10-year warranty for both the vehicle and the battery.

So is the car worth the price? Even the lower range of the Eco Trim is in line with some of the best EVs on the market. The Model 3 boasts a range of 333 miles and the Chevy Bolt, rated as one of the current best EVs on the market, has an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles. But, considering the VF 9 is coming from the same company behind the VF 8 and its lack of consumer reviews, it's not unfair to say the overall quality of the new EV is still in doubt.