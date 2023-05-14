2023 VinFast VF8 First Drive: An Inconsistent And Unconvincing EV Debut

Just now making their debut in the North American market, VinFast is the automotive subsidiary of Vingroup, the largest corporate conglomerate in Vietnam. VinFast was officially founded in 2017, and soon after began producing vehicles for the Vietnamese domestic market. As of 2023, the company has pivoted to electric vehicles, starting with this VF8 crossover. VinFast is also hoping to expand its efforts to international markets, including North America. As of yet, the VF8 is available for order in Canada, and exclusively to California customers in the United States.

VinFast tells us journalists that they selected California as their market because nearly half of all EVs in the country are sold there. Driving on the So-Cal streets, you can see truth to that. However, importation issues are probably what limits the company's plans for a national rollout at this moment: currently, the VF8 is assembled exclusively in Hai Phong, then the vehicles have to be shipped to the Pacific coast about 2,000 at a time. At the moment, the company tells us, there are nearly 17,000 reservations for the VF8 on hold, which will take a while to fulfill with this shipping bottleneck.

Talon Homer/SlashGear

As part of its larger plan, VinFast is breaking ground on a North American manufacturing facility near Raleigh, North Carolina. The company hopes to have this plant running in 2025, which would likely coincide with a national product rollout. Until then, VF8 production numbers will probably be limited.