How VinFast's Electric Vehicle Is Hoping To Challenge Tesla

The Tesla name is a pioneering force in the global electric vehicle industry, and the California-based EV maker has come a long way since its inception in 2003. After getting its most significant order of 100,000 vehicles from legacy rental car company Hertz last year, Tesla's market value has soared to $1 trillion, more than Toyota, VW, Daimler, Ford, and GM combined. However, a particular electric automaker from Vietnam wants to challenge Tesla –- not to mention other EV startups like Rivian and Lucid –- on its home soil.

We're talking about VinFast, a Vietnamese startup established in 2017. VinFast is the first Vietnamese car brand to reach global markets and the first to produce homegrown electric vehicles. Making cars is big business, but the road to success is long and tumultuous. Take the case of Faraday Future, an EV startup based in California. After years of turmoil, Faraday Future got a fresh start and has finally built its first production EV, the FF 91 all-electric crossover, in February 2022 after unveiling the concept in 2017 at CES.

But then again, the range-topping FF 91 could start at $200,000, so it's hard to see Faraday Future shaking up the automotive industry in the same manner Tesla did. On a different note, VinFast has intentions of carving its niche, and the company's actions speak louder than words.