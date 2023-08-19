America's Cold War Secret: Exploring The 'Rods From God' Space Weapon Concept

Imagine how much damage a lump of metal might do if dropped onto a target from a great height. Now imagine the metal is tungsten — one of the heaviest rare metals — and it's dropped from space, miles above the surface of the earth. Impacting at many times the speed of sound, the kinetic energy released by such a weapon would be immense; more than enough to destroy multiple types of ground targets.

That's the theory behind the so-called "rods from God" concept that the U.S. military developed during the cold war under the codename "Project Thor."

The idea of so-called "kinetic weapons" isn't new. For centuries, people have been dropping heavy things onto people that they don't like. Even as recently as the Vietnam War, the U.S. Air Force deployed "Lazy Dog" projectiles — solid pieces of steel, a couple of inches long, with fins attached. When dropped from thousands of feet up, the weapons could reach a velocity of up to 500 mph, impacting with enough force to penetrate jungle canopy, light-skinned vehicles, and up to nine inches of concrete.

Compared to conventional explosives, the Lazy Dogs were lighter, could be deployed in large numbers, and were far cheaper. Unlike cluster munitions, which have a notoriously high "dud" rate, they posed no risk to civilians after they hit the ground. The minds behind Project Thor, based on ideas originally developed by Boeing scientist Jerry Pournelle back in 1957, took the Lazy Dog concept and made it bigger. Much bigger.