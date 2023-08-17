Tesla Job Listing Hints At Upcoming In-House EV Rental Program

A new job listing indicates there's a budding rental program behind closed doors over at Tesla, though the full scope of the business move remains to be seen. According to the listing, which was first spotted and shared by Sawyer Merrit, Tesla is hiring someone to help manage the launch of a "small pilot" that will operate at the automaker's handful of collision sites in Texas. That refers to the centers where Tesla owners can have their EVs worked on following a "light collision."

When viewed within that frame of reference, it is reasonable to assume the rental program mentioned in the job listing will be targeted at existing Tesla customers — specifically, those who were in a wreck and are in need of a temporary rental while their own EV is repaired. Because the Texas launch is described as a pilot, it's likely the company will expand the rental program to its other collision centers outside of the state once the process is refined. However, the bigger question is whether Tesla may be planning to offer rentals outside of the realm of vehicle repair.