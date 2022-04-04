Hertz Wants Up To 65,000 Polestar EVs For Its Rental Fleet

Hertz, a Florida-based car rental company that operates both within and outside of the U.S., has just announced a partnership with Polestar, a Swedish electric vehicle automaker. The collaboration brings with it very exciting prospects, as Hertz plans to buy up to 65,000 EVs from Polestar over the course of five years. This decision is part of Hertz's plan to expand its EV range and its focus on electrification, a move that was already made clear by the company's inclusion of Tesla vehicles.

Polestar, owned by Volvo (and thus, by Geely), much like Tesla, produces premium-quality cars. Although the company's headquarters are based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the vehicles are produced in China. Hertz, meanwhile, scarcely needs an introduction — the company is responsible for car rentals and sales in 160 countries. Therefore, this partnership is very much a collaboration between two established brands that will result in a massive influx of EVs in Hertz's lineup.

Polestar has seen rapid growth over the last couple of years. The Swedish carmaker sold 29,000 cars in 2021, noting a 185% growth over the previous year. The company also managed to expand its reach from 10 to 19 countries. According to an interview with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath (via Automotive News), the plan is for Polestar to sell 65,000 cars in 2022 and continue the expansion, so undoubtedly, the deal with Hertz is going to help the carmaker hit that stretch goal.