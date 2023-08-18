Driven: This E.C.D. Jaguar E-Type With A 450hp Corvette Heart Is Sacrilege Done Right

By all rights, I should be uncomfortable. Too hot, struggling to keep up with the base-spec Hyundai Elantra in the lane alongside me, and experiencing that very specific sensation of your skeleton trying to vibrate itself apart that comes with driving a classic Land Rover Defender. Imagine my surprise, then — not to mention that of the Elantra owner — when I bury my right foot and, with a snort and rumble, the big SUV launches itself forward like a runaway steam engine with ventilated seats.

My surprise is tempered, mind, by the knowledge that this is no ordinary Defender. It's the handiwork of Florida-based E.C.D. Automotive Design, which since 2013 has been taking Land Rover's icon and giving it the sort of performance, refinement, and reliability that come with a six-figure rebuild. Gone are the rattles and rust, and in their place are more than 500 Defenders thoroughly reinvented and each entirely unique.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Now, E.C.D. is facing two huge upheavals. As I visited, the first of the company's second product series was finally rolling off the line. The E.C.D. E-Type takes the classic Jaguar sports car and, over the course of around 2,200 hours, painstakingly restores it, with a choice of an original engine, the LT1 from a modern Corvette, or (and perhaps most exciting) a fully-electric drivetrain. At the same time, E.C.D. is preparing to go public. That'll bring with it a sizable injection of cash — enough, indeed, to help kickstart a third model series — but also the pressures of investor expectations for what until now has been a privately-owned endeavor. Then again, E.C.D. is no stranger to reinvention.