The Davy Crockett Recoilless Rifle - A Portable Nuke That Would Have Killed Its Operators

When one thinks of 1960s nuclear weapons, one likely thinks of bombs carried by huge strategic bombers like the American B-52 Stratofortress or the then-Soviet Tu-95 Bear. You likely don't imagine portable nuclear weapons unless you play a lot of the "Fallout" games or perhaps "Metal Gear Solid." However, that's exactly what the Davy Crockett Recoilless Rifle was when it was first formulated in 1958. It was all of the power of nuclear weapons with the portability of a regular piece of artillery.

As wacky as it looks, the Davy Crockett wasn't too much of a technological innovation. It was simply a cannon with a nuke on the end. It was, in theory, designed to be fired mounted on the back of a Jeep or set up on a tripod. It doesn't take someone like J. Robert Oppenheimer or a nuclear scientist to see more than a few problems with such a weapon, moral objections to nuclear weapons notwithstanding. Namely, what happens to the soldiers who fire it?

There were two variations of the Davy Crockett, the M28 and the M29. According to the U.S. Army Historical Foundation, the M28 and M29 fired an M388 nuclear bomb out to a range of between 1.25 miles and 2.5 miles.