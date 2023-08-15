What Happened To The XTorch Solar Powered Flashlight From Shark Tank Season 12?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Season 12 of Shark Tank featured a number of pitches from innovators touting twists or improvements on products that the world had already seen and accepted, including a portable EV charger and a helmet-mounted brake light for motorcyclists.

Another such item was the X-Torch, a solar-powered flashlight, lantern, and mobile device charger that entrepreneurs Gene and Keidy Palusky presented to the sharks in that season's 22nd episode. Robert Herjavek cautioned Gene and Keidy that their product offered neither low-priced value nor high-end quality. "You can't be in the middle, you're gonna get crushed," he said.

Despite being unimpressed at the X-Torch's lack of marketability, Herjavec made a surprising offer — $400,000 for the entire company. Gene immediately returned a counteroffer of a cool $1 million, citing his solid relationships with charity and non-governmental organizations around the world. Herjavec said that without more promising sales numbers, the best he could do was $500,000, and Gene politely declined. He made one last-ditch attempt to salvage a deal, asking Herjavec for $750,000 after Lori Greiner passed on a chance to invest, but Herjavec responded, "I'm sorry, there's no way I'm going up to that. I'm definitely out."