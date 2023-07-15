What Happened To The SparkCharge Electric Car Charger From Shark Tank Season 12?

On the Season 12 premier of the popular reality show "Shark Tank," a company known as SparkCharge introduced its product: the "Roadie." The Roadie is a portable modular battery and charger that tops off electric vehicles in the wild, without needing a conventional public EV charging station connected to an electrical grid.

Think of it as a modern version of the ubiquitous red five-gallon gasoline container, but for EVs. Additional modular batteries can easily be added to the Roadie to increase its charging power. Although it wasn't specifically mentioned on the show, SparkCharge co-founder Josh Aviv has said that he thought of the idea while he was still a college student at Syracuse University.

Rather than sell the portable charging devices, the company was primarily focused on leasing them to roadside assistance providers, such as AAA, with a lower-priced consumer-grade version potentially on the horizon.

Initially, SparkCharge's founders Josh Aviv and Chris Ellis asked for $1 million in exchange for a 6% ownership interest, imputing a value of $16.7 million for the company. After a precarious start where clothing mogul Daymond John declined to invest at the very beginning of the pitch, the entrepreneurs managed to snag two of the shark investors: Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban.

Following some negotiation, a deal was reached for a total of $1 million invested between the two sharks for 10% equity in the company, an additional 4% advisory shares, and one seat on the company's board of directors.