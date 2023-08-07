The Toyota And Nintendo Crossover Led To This Tricked Out 2024 Grand Highlander

The Nintendo Grand Highlander at Toyota's Chicago booth is a one-off creation. However, the promo is real. Toyota aims to give 500 Grand Highlander customers a Nintendo Switch – OLED console and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with their purchase. Toyota didn't clarify if the offer is eligible for the first 500 buyers who placed orders for the all-new Grand Highlander. Still, it would motivate the kids to choose Toyota's new three-row SUV over a Honda Pilot or Mazda CX-90.

"What makes this promotion with Toyota so exciting is that the Nintendo Switch system can be played on the go, as well as on the TV, so anyone that hops in their Grand Highlander can take the system with them and keep the gameplay going," said Devon Pritchard, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and communications of Nintendo America.

Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is available in XLE, Limited, and Platinum trim variants with three powertrain options. The base engine is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 265 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to the front or all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Grand Highlander Hybrid has a naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter four-banger, a hybrid system, and a CVT gearbox to produce 245 horsepower. On the other hand, the Hybrid Max powertrain combines AWD, a six-speed gearbox, and a turbo engine to produce 362 horsepower.