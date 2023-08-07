The Toyota And Nintendo Crossover Led To This Tricked Out 2024 Grand Highlander
Former Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda made a bold pledge in 2017 to make Toyota cars more exciting in design, functionality, and performance. Following that statement was the unveiling of the GR Yaris (which Toyota stubbornly refuses to bring stateside) and GR Corolla (for sale in the U.S.). If you need more proof of Toyota's changing vibe (despite Akio Toyoda stepping down as CEO and president in early 2023), you need not look further at what the automaker had in store at this year's Chicago Auto Show.
With the 2024 Grand Highlander's debut, Toyota debuted the Nintendo Grand Highlander with its custom body wrap, striking red wheels, and Nintendo Switch graphics. However, the real fun starts inside with a bevy of giant screens, an immersive audio system with prominent speakers, and a Nintendo Switch – OLED preloaded with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Buy a Grand Highlander, get a Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Grand Highlander at Toyota's Chicago booth is a one-off creation. However, the promo is real. Toyota aims to give 500 Grand Highlander customers a Nintendo Switch – OLED console and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with their purchase. Toyota didn't clarify if the offer is eligible for the first 500 buyers who placed orders for the all-new Grand Highlander. Still, it would motivate the kids to choose Toyota's new three-row SUV over a Honda Pilot or Mazda CX-90.
"What makes this promotion with Toyota so exciting is that the Nintendo Switch system can be played on the go, as well as on the TV, so anyone that hops in their Grand Highlander can take the system with them and keep the gameplay going," said Devon Pritchard, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and communications of Nintendo America.
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is available in XLE, Limited, and Platinum trim variants with three powertrain options. The base engine is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 265 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to the front or all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Meanwhile, the Grand Highlander Hybrid has a naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter four-banger, a hybrid system, and a CVT gearbox to produce 245 horsepower. On the other hand, the Hybrid Max powertrain combines AWD, a six-speed gearbox, and a turbo engine to produce 362 horsepower.