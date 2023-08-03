Twitter May Get Its Own Stock Trading Hub In Mission To Become A Super-App

When Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to X, it wasn't necessarily just an idiosyncratic branding move, but instead part of a larger plan to transform the text-based social media network into an "everything app" or super-app. The company may soon inch closer to that goal by incorporating its own stock trading hub into the app, proving that the change to "X" wasn't just cosmetic.

According to Semafor, Twitter has recently been reaching out to financial-data companies and requesting proposals for ways the app can provide users with real-time stock data and other financial content. Interestingly — and probably not surprisingly — Twitter is framing this as an opportunity as opposed to a collaboration; it's reportedly not offering compensation for these tools, but instead asking "interested bidders to say how much money they'll commit to the project themselves." The request for such proposals was due last week, and it's currently unclear which, if any, financial companies have put forth a plan.

Musk sees Twitter as a natural foundation for a financial app (and, eventually a super-app). "Twitter's real-time, public platform has become the heartbeat of the financial community," reads the company's alleged request for financial strategies. That claim, like many made by Musk, seems to be both hyperbolic and inaccurate. However, it could potentially be true in the future.