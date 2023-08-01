You Can Now Purchase Xbox Repair Parts Through Microsoft

As previously stated, Microsoft has not officially commented or released a statement regarding this new initiative. Based on the tweet by Brad Rossetti, this is likely due to it being in a beta or testing state to gauge how players use it. While unconfirmed, the potential success of the program could result in more parts for more devices becoming available for purchase.

There could be a few different reasons why Microsoft is making this major turn for self-repair assistance. While gaming modding is popular across most consoles, there is an especially large Xbox modding community that could benefit greatly from this service. The exclusivity and high quality of the repair offerings could also help get rid of excess stock.

However, the strongest reason is that it honors Microsoft's 2021 agreement with the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow. In it, they agreed to be more transparent with how their products can be repaired by those preferring self-service over sending broken equipment to the original manufacturers. In the years since the agreement was reached, the company has made the option to self-service products such as Surface laptops more accessible. Including Xbox products is arguably the company's biggest step forward yet. Here's to hoping it's here to stay.