You Can Now Purchase Xbox Repair Parts Through Microsoft
Microsoft's warranty program can range from one to three years, and afterward, you're typically not able to receive any of the program's benefits. That's about to change, however, as Microsoft has begun selling Xbox parts for standard issue and Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers. The company recently launched its "Xbox repair & replacement parts" page on the Microsoft Store, which includes nearly every part a gamer could need for their Xbox controller. While Microsoft has not publicly commented on the initiative, Xbox lead Brad Rossetti revealed it in a tweet, saying that the gaming team "would love your feedback."
These offerings are part of a larger repairability push being promoted by Microsoft for the console's Series S and Series X variants. Users can also download guides to repair their controllers, which are accessible through Microsoft's "Hardware & networking" help directory. If Xbox fans prefer a more visual guide, they can watch a new YouTube video hosted by Microsoft service design engineer Colin Ravenscroft, which aims to give users everything they need to know about controller repair. While both the downloadable and video focus on the Elite Wireless Series 2, much of the instructions can also be applied to the standard controller.
The reason behind the push
As previously stated, Microsoft has not officially commented or released a statement regarding this new initiative. Based on the tweet by Brad Rossetti, this is likely due to it being in a beta or testing state to gauge how players use it. While unconfirmed, the potential success of the program could result in more parts for more devices becoming available for purchase.
There could be a few different reasons why Microsoft is making this major turn for self-repair assistance. While gaming modding is popular across most consoles, there is an especially large Xbox modding community that could benefit greatly from this service. The exclusivity and high quality of the repair offerings could also help get rid of excess stock.
However, the strongest reason is that it honors Microsoft's 2021 agreement with the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow. In it, they agreed to be more transparent with how their products can be repaired by those preferring self-service over sending broken equipment to the original manufacturers. In the years since the agreement was reached, the company has made the option to self-service products such as Surface laptops more accessible. Including Xbox products is arguably the company's biggest step forward yet. Here's to hoping it's here to stay.