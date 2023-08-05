How To Use Apple Music On Android Auto

In order to access Apple Music through your car's Android Auto-equipped navigation display, you of course should download the music app on your phone via Google Play. Note that your device would need to run on Android 5.0 Lollipop or later to be able to download it. On the other hand, Android Auto should already be integrated into phones running on Android 10 and later iterations so there's no need to download it. Unfortunately, devices on Android (Go edition) don't have Android Auto support.

If you don't already have an account, subscribe to Apple Music through the app by tapping on the trial offer and choosing one of the subscription plans. Much like all products within the Apple ecosystem, you'll need an Apple ID to use the service. Once your subscription is in place, sign into the audio-streaming service using your Apple ID. Here's how you can begin streaming Apple Music content through Android Auto:

Get into your vehicle and connect your Android phone to Android Auto. You can do this wirelessly via Bluetooth or by using a USB cable. Using your car's navigation display, launch Android Auto. While Android Auto is open, launch the Apple Music app.

If you are hooking your phone up to your car via a USB cable, it's best to pick one that's under three feet long to ensure a stable connection. If possible, use the cord that came with your mobile device.