NASA+ Streaming Service: Everything We Know So Far
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration — or NASA — recently announced that it's creating a new free streaming service called NASA+. The ad-free streaming platform will provide viewers with access to coverage of the agency's original programming through different collections of original video series and other content.
This new platform marks one of the first steps in an expansive effort to modernize its online offerings, with the goal of exposing a larger audience to its award-winning programming. The new streaming service will be available on iOS, Android, desktops, tablet devices, and streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.
NASA+ will not only include content from past programming, but may also give viewers a glimpse into some of the cutting-edge missions NASA is currently engaged in. NASA+ is a great opportunity for space enthusiasts to get a better look behind the scenes of some of the biggest space exploration campaigns of their lifetime.
NASA+ streaming app release window
Users can download the NASA+ app when it releases in the summer of 2023 on iOS and Android. In addition to being ad-free and family-friendly, there is no cost to download or use the app.
Those interested can also preview NASA's modernization efforts via the beta version of the upcoming NASA website update. The new site boasts a search engine, better navigation, and more secure tools. The NASA developers who are working on the site are asking the public to explore it and provide feedback on its functionality so that they can improve it before it goes live.
Ultimately, NASA+ and the updated website will provide hours of educational entertainment, live views of space missions, and high-definition video content to viewers worldwide.
Marc Etkind, the associate administrator at the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters, said in a NASA press release, "We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," Etkind said. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space ... and innovates for the benefit of humanity."
What shows will be featured on NASA+?
When NASA+ releases, the app will feature live coverage and views of different missions through collections of original video series. Original NASA programming will launch on the app, including shows like "Space Out," "NASA Talks," "The Color of Space," "NASA Kids," "NASA Explorers," and many more shows. A handful of brand-new series will launch with the introduction of the new NASA+ app, along with award-winning programming that NASA has developed in the past.
Currently, users can download the old NASA app and watch various content, including NASA videos, images, 360 views of space stations, and featured programming. NASA TV, a 24-hour streaming service that includes documentaries and live launch and space station event coverage, is already available on the NASA app or via your web browser. When NASA+ launches, it will consolidate a lot of NASA's content to hopefully a much larger audience of space enthusiasts.