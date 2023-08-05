NASA+ Streaming Service: Everything We Know So Far

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration — or NASA — recently announced that it's creating a new free streaming service called NASA+. The ad-free streaming platform will provide viewers with access to coverage of the agency's original programming through different collections of original video series and other content.

This new platform marks one of the first steps in an expansive effort to modernize its online offerings, with the goal of exposing a larger audience to its award-winning programming. The new streaming service will be available on iOS, Android, desktops, tablet devices, and streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

NASA+ will not only include content from past programming, but may also give viewers a glimpse into some of the cutting-edge missions NASA is currently engaged in. NASA+ is a great opportunity for space enthusiasts to get a better look behind the scenes of some of the biggest space exploration campaigns of their lifetime.