Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Permanently Switching To Dark Mode

As part of Twitter's ongoing and controversial rebrand into X, the social media network will be going dark — as in dark mode. That's because owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he is looking to permanently be set to dark mode, removing the default light mode in the process. A detailed explanation was not given as to why this would be the case, with Musk simply stating that dark mode "is better in every way."

What is interesting is that, according to researchers, neither light nor dark mode poses any widespread benefits to its usage. Appfire cites such research, which concludes that normal-sighted users perform better using light mode while those with reading difficulties or frequenting bright rooms are better using dark mode. A report by Wired also claims that dark mode's benefits and drawbacks are more individualized than originally thought upon its late 2010s introduction.

On a scientific level, dark mode actually isn't all that different from light mode, making Musk's decision to remove it somewhat perplexing. However, what makes it even worse is that the so-called "light mode" was a core part of Twitter's brand, with light blue and white being the network's official colors. With small changes like these adding up during the rebrand, it's been estimated that X could lose billions in value.