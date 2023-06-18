Enabling Dark Mode On Any Website: A Step-By-Step Guide For iPhone

Like most other devices, the iPhone offers a system-wide dark mode option. Dark mode is easier on the eyes, particularly for those who spend long hours staring at their phone. The harsh white background can be changed to a dark gray or black, reducing the screen glare. While it can take some time to get used to, once you've enabled dark mode, it's hard to go back.

Some people prefer using dark mode when the sun goes down since the screen glare can be particularly harsh under artificial light. Others prefer having it on all the time. Apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter have a default dark mode.

Additionally, when dark mode is enabled on the iPhone, browsers like Safari and Chrome display darkened UI elements. However, this effect doesn't apply to websites. If you want to force all websites to load in dark mode, there are a few workarounds to enable this.