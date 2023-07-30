The Best Easter Eggs Jaguar Has Put In Its Cars

People love to hunt for Easter eggs, whether it be the kind the giant furry rabbit leaves out in the yard or ones cleverly hidden inside video games, films, or in this case, automobiles. Over the last two decades, car companies have really gotten into surreptitiously popping Easter eggs into their vehicles, little bits and bobbles that have some symbolic meaning that references either the heritage of the car line or the brand itself.

Jeep and Tesla are famously known for hiding these little nuggets. According to Jaguar's Chief Exterior Designer, Matthew Beaven, the regal British car maker has been doing it since at least 2001. He should know since he's been a part of the company for some twenty-three years, with his entire tenure spent working in design.

However, unlike the sometimes not-so-subtle references found in other cars, Jaguar's homages can be so elusive they're almost invisible. Let's take a look at a handful of those nifty hidden gems, some of which take serious sleuthing to uncover.