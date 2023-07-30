BMW's Divisive Sports Car: How The Z1 Laid The Groundwork For The Z3

By the middle of the decade of excess in the 1980s, BMW had exploded into a tour-de-force among car enthusiasts with its Motorsports (M) series vehicles, such as the M5 — widely considered to be the pinnacle of sport sedans — and the M3 coupe with its unforgettable bulging fender flares. However, one thing the brand was sorely lacking was a roadster, since its model 507 was discontinued in 1959.

Already in development, Mazda's MX-5 Miata was positioning itself as the spiritual successor to such legendary roadsters as the MGB and Triumph's TR7 and Spitfire. Seeing this, BMW wanted a piece of the action and set its sights on a perceived resurgence in the roadster market.

The timing was fortuitous because BMW had recently formed its Technik division, a collection of innovative designers and engineers operating somewhat autonomously in a standalone facility several miles from the company's headquarters in Munich. Fittingly, the team's first project was the Z1 sports car. Though a fixed-roof coupe was designed in conjunction with the roadster, BMW elected to only move forward with the drop top.