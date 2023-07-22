The Oldsmobile Concept Car That Still Looks Like It's Out Of The Future

General Motors closed the doors on its Oldsmobile division in 2004. It was the final chapter of one of America's oldest automotive nameplates after starting operations in 1897. But before closing its books, the Oldsmobile brand was once famous for its technological advancements. Oldsmobile was the first automaker to have a four-speed semi-automatic gearbox in its production cars, and it was the first to have a fully automatic "Hydramatic" transmission with four forwards gears.

Moreover, Oldsmobile was the first to market a mass-produced turbocharged car with the 1962 Turbo Jetfire, the coolest-sounding car name in automotive history. The Jetfire has a blown Turbo-Rocket 3.5-liter V8 engine with 215 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, and it ingested rocket fluid with gasoline to deliver exhilarating performance.

Oldsmobile reached the pinnacle of advancement in the late 1980s with its legendary Quad 4 engine. Featuring 2.3 liters of displacement, a cast iron block, an aluminum head, and four valves per cylinder, the Quad 4 first saw action in the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais. However, Oldsmobile was itching to stand out from its Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, and Pontiac siblings, so the Oldsmobile engineering team got approval from the GM brass to build a prototype car that would showcase the Quad 4 to its highest potential. The car would become known as the Oldsmobile Aerotech.