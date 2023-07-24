Why Ferrari Isn't Giving Up The Combustion Engine

Global heat waves, flooding, and unpredictable weather changes have forced member countries of the European Union to approve a law that bans all gasoline or diesel-powered internal combustion cars earlier than usual. The historic law prescribes all new vehicles sold from 2035 have zero carbon emissions, and cars sold from 2030 should have 55% lower emissions.

However, Germany lobbied to exempt internal combustion cars powered by e-fuel, a synthetic petroleum alternative derived from captured CO2 emissions and other organic elements (like water or H20). German automaker Porsche kickstarted the e-fuel craze in 2022 and has collaborated with Siemens to mass-produce an Earth-friendly gasoline alternative.

Moreover, legendary Italian automaker Ferrari is riding the e-fuel bandwagon despite plans to debut its first-ever all-electric supercar by 2025. Ferrari aims for carbon neutrality by 2030 and will continue developing hybrids for its portfolio. And like Porsche, it won't stop making cars with internal combustion engines.