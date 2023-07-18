What Happens When A Nuclear Bomb Detonates In Space?

With the upcoming release of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," a dramatization of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the first ever atomic bomb, atomic weapons and their history are on the minds of the public again. As unfortunate as it is, atomic weapons have been a part of the public conversation since their existence was revealed to the public after the United States dropped two atomic bombs on the Imperial Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Though it forced the last remaining Axis forces to surrender in 1945, it came at a cost.

With the effects of nuclear weapons on the ground unfortunately very well documented, it's worth asking what would happen if a nuclear weapon was detonated in space or just inside the atmosphere? It seems fairly far-fetched, as the concept was a plot point in the 2009 video game "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," when a nuclear missile launched by a Russian submarine detonated above Washington D.C. Despite the rest of the plot being mostly hyped-up nonsense, nuclear weapons have actually been detonated in space.

A nuclear weapon test, dubbed "Starfish Prime," was conducted on July 9, 1962 by the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The team aimed to see what would happen if a 1.45 megaton nuclear bomb was detonated 250 miles above the Pacific Ocean. For reference, a 1.45 megaton bomb has roughly 100 times more power than the Hiroshima bomb.