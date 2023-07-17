5 Things You Need To Check On Your Android Phone Before Traveling

For the sake of preparedness, it's safe to assume you won't always have internet connectivity. Pre-load your Android with essential app content and ensure that you can access it even without Wi-Fi. For instance, if you have a paid subscription to media-streaming apps, you'll have the added perk to download content for offline playback. If you expect long bouts of free time — especially while in transit — have several movies and shows downloaded. On the Netflix app, navigate to the Downloads tab and manually find titles that are available for download, or set up "Downloads for You" and have Netflix do the choosing. On the Disney+ app, all titles should be saveable and will show up in the Downloads tab when completely downloaded.

If you're a Spotify Premium user, prepare some playlists and podcast episodes for offline listening as well by navigating to the collection or track you want and tapping the Download icon near the top.

Something more important you'll need to ensure is accessible regardless of connectivity are directions. Before the trip, launch Google Maps and log in. Tap your profile photo and pick "Offline maps." There, choose "Select your own map" and pinch the screen until your desired region is within the selection box. Tap Download once you're ready to make the chosen area accessible offline and repeat these steps if you want to save multiple map locations.

Lastly, for convenience's sake, collate all your necessary contact information into one file on your preferred notes app, like Google Keep. If applicable, include a local person's or hotel's phone number and address, your airline's support contact information, and the phone number and address of the U.S. Embassy in the country you may be visiting.