Famed Corvette Craftsman Reeves Callaway Dead At 75

Callaway Cars paved the way for aftermarket performance companies like Hennessey Performance, and was one of the scant few performance houses around that could take an already famous car like the Corvette and make it better. More than forty years later, the company Reeves Callaway founded is still going strong with locations in its native Old Lyme, Connecticut, Temecula, California, and its racing division on Leingarten, Germany. And the company is more than happy to supercharge a GMC Yukon, Chevy Tahoe, offer a kitted-out 'Vette, and keep a vast storehouse of parts for older Callaway specials.

Reeves Callaway and his Corvettes are well regarded by Corvette fans. In 2021, a Corvette Sledgehammer went up for auction and reached $500,000 before the auction ended without meeting reserve. Still, it's not unusual for Callaway-modded 'Vettes to break six-figures at auction. Callaway will be remembered as a pioneer in the custom Corvette scene and his company's Corvette Sledgehammer is forever immortalized in automotive history for reaching astronomical top speeds before anyone thought it was possible.