What Ever Happened To Tupac's Infamous BMW 7 Series

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was gunned down at the height of his career, a few blocks from the glittering Las Vegas Strip in front of the then-Maxim Hotel and Casino. There are many theories about the who and why behind the shooting, but the gist is that following a Mike Tyson fight, Tupac was cruising as a passenger in a car driven by music executive Suge Knight when a man in a white Cadillac pulled alongside and started shooting. Although Shakur didn't immediately die from his injuries, he did eventually perish six days later.

The car in which Tupac was riding wasn't actually owned by the rapper. While he most certainly was a gearhead, having owned, among others; a Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible, Hummer H1, and of course, the yellow 1961 Chevy Impala that starred in his "To Live & Die in L.A." music video. However, the 1996 BMW 750iL involved in the shooting, appearing all stock except for aftermarket wheels and tires, was owned or leased by his record label Death Row Records.

According to its Carfax vehicle history report, the V12-powered BMW sedan was inactive for several years following the shooting, which isn't surprising considering that it was likely a major focal point in the police investigation. What is a bit of a shocker is that the car was eventually cleaned, the bullet holes repaired, and pressed back into service with Death Rows Records in 1999.