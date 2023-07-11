What Happened To Chubby Buttons From Shark Tank Season 14?

Thankfully, while Cherkezian and Barad couldn't secure additional funding from the Sharks, that didn't put the kibosh on their entrepreneurial spirit. Chubby Buttons is still going strong today, with the device still readily available and selling fairly consistently on its official website.

On the device's store page, 148 users have rated it as five stars, with motorcycle riders, in particular, praising it for helping them quickly and easily control their music on their phone without needing to put themselves in danger. One reviewer said that they actually suffered a fall from their bike, but thanks to its sturdy design, their Chubby Buttons made it through completely undamaged.

Besides the device's appearance on Shark Tank, which got it quite a bit of positive press despite the lack of a deal with the Sharks, Chubby Buttons has also made appearances in several print publications, including Entrepreneur, Ski Magazine, and Motorcycle Mojo, with each publication singing the device's praises and naming as a must-buy for their respective enthusiasts.

Cherkezian and Barad may not have been able to get the Sharks to invest, but at the rate Chubby Buttons is moving up in the world, it may have been the Sharks' loss.