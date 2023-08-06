What Happened To RocketBook From Shark Tank Season 8?

ABC's Shark Tank has been a launch pad for forward-leaning tech products for well over a decade, introducing the public to concepts like the banana phone, the chubby buttons wearable remote control, and the Codii storytelling robot. In the Season 8 finale, Jake Epstein and Joe LeMay pitched their Rocketbook notebook to the panel of Sharks, all of whom passed on the promising innovation that had already racked up more than $2 million in sales. The Rocketbook is a reusable paper notebook that can be erased with a damp cloth or in a microwave along with a container of water, and this bit of clever science both intrigued and seemed to scare off the sharks.

The lack of interest didn't hurt Rocketbook's development, however, as the company now features a robust line of notebooks, planners, and journals on its website and Amazon store. Rocketbook users can also upload their notes to the cloud using the company's app, and the combination of paper and digital technology has made Rocketbook a smashing success. In 2020, just three years after their appearance on Shark Tank, Epstein, and LeMay sold their entire business to BIC for the princely sum of $40 million. Considering they had initially sought just $400,000 for a 10% stake in Rocketbook, the sharks who passed on a chance to invest are probably looking to erase their memories of the episode by now.